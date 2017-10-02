Veritas Technologies to create 250 new jobs in Dublin

Dublin software company Veritas Technologies is to create 250 new jobs in the city by 2019, it has been announced.

The jobs boost follows the official opening of the tech company's new research and development centre in the city by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today.

Veritas said 130 of the new roles will be filled within the next year.

Its recruitment drive will focus on development roles, from new graduate positions to senior level executives.

The company also said it wants to create close links with universities in Ireland and will launch an internship graduate programme next year.

The roles will largely support new products, services and applications for Veritas.

Chief executive Bill Coleman said: "Our latest research shows that 56% of organisations have a cloud-first mentality but are struggling with how to protect their data, gain visibility and extract maximum value while staying compliant."

The Taoiseach said the creation of 250 new jobs by Veritas is a great boost for Ballycoolin and for North-West Dublin.

"The Government is prioritising research and development, innovation and enterprise, to ensure companies like Veritas can grow their operations here.

"Ireland has developed a very strong reputation as being a hub for cloud-based technology companies and the latest jobs announcement confirms that this sector of the economy is continuing to grow strongly and contribute to our jobs recovery," said Mr Varadkar.

Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Frances Fitzgerald TD said the company's vote of confidence in what Ireland has to offer "is very good news indeed".