UTV chief executive steps down

Broadcasting giant ITV has unveiled a top-level shake-up that will see chief executive Adam Crozier step down after seven years at the helm.

The group, home to shows such as Britain's Got Talent and Broadchurch, said Mr Crozier will leave the company on June 30, with a long-term successor to be revealed "in due course".

ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette will take on the role of executive chairman, while Ian Griffiths will become the combined chief operating officer and group finance director.

In a statement, Sir Peter said: "Adam has been talking to me and the board for some time now about his future plans.

"He has made a fantastic contribution to ITV and the board is deeply indebted to him for his strong leadership and personal dedication in very successfully turning around the business and building a more global and diversified organisation with real scale in key creative markets around the world."