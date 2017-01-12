Using autofill could give away more information than you intend

Using autofill – the feature that enables you to save time when entering details into online forms – could be supplying websites with more information than you intend.

Finnish web developer Viljami Kuosmanen has discovered that when autofill is used in some web browsers – including Chrome, Safari and Opera – the feature may provide the website in question with more information than it appears to be asking for.

(Screenshot)

The developer has built a simple website that demonstrates how this works, showing that even though a site may only ask for your name and email address, using autofill may end up pushing more information.

When we used the site it showed us we had actually also shared an address, postcode and phone number.

Luckily in this instance, the data is not stored but simply shown to you in demonstration of what can be accessed without users fully realising.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

While users of Mozilla’s Firefox don’t have to worry as the browser doesn’t support autofill, those on other services should consider disabling their autofill settings if they’re not comfortable with the information that could be obtained by some websites.