US technology company to bring 120 jobs to Ireland

A US-based technology company has announced its plans to create up to 120 jobs in Ireland.

InsideSales.com has signed a new partnership with the Insight Centre for Data Analytics, a joint initiative between researchers at DCU, NUI Galway, UCC and UCD.

The company says it is looking at a number of locations, and based on current plans, it could hire more than 120 people over the next three years.

The positions would include product development and engineering, sales and back office teams.