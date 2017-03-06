Up close with Samsung's new tablets: Challengers to both Apple and Microsoft?

Samsung didn’t have a new phone to unwrap at Mobile World Congress, but the tech giant did have two new tablets that set very clear sights on two of Samsung’s biggest hardware rivals.

First, there is the iPad-challenging Galaxy Tab S3, which comes with an updated S Pen stylus in the box as well as a better screen that can support high dynamic range (HDR) and enhanced programming to better support gaming.

(Martyn Landi/PA)

That Super AMOLED display can also handle 4K video playback and has quad-stereo speakers that have been tuned by AKG by Harman.

It’s a mix of entertainment and productivity tools that marks a significant step up for a Samsung tablet, a step that puts the Tab S3 firmly in the face of the iPad Pro.

On first impressions the Tab S3 looks and feels like the best tablet Samsung has made. The form factor is much closer to what we as consumers expect from a high-end tablet these days – some Samsung tablets of the past have been guilty of feeling like oversized phones, but the Tab S3 feels more balanced.

(Martyn Landi/PA)

Then, there is the Galaxy Book, Samsung’s newest take on the 2-in-1 or hybrid device market – one that is currently dominated by Microsoft’s Surface line of products.

In terms of specs the Galaxy Book catches the eye too for the professional power it can offer. It comes in two sizes: 10.6 and 12 inches, with the larger of the two housing a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor – desktop levels of processing power.

(Martyn Landi/PA)

The Galaxy Book also runs Windows 10, with the full desktop version of Microsoft Office available alongside a keyboard should you need to jump into full laptop mode.

The S Pen is compatible here too, so should your productivity need to be a little more creative in nature, you can draw and sketch on the Book.

(Martyn Landi/PA)

Pre-orders for the Tab S3 open on March 17, Samsung has already confirmed, and the device will go on sale on March 31, but for the moment a question mark hangs over when the Book will arrive in the UK.

But once both devices are out in the wild consumers will be faced with a new dilemma, because these latest Samsung devices are not to be dismissed – on first impressions they are challengers to the iPads and Surface Pros of this world.