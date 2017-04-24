United Drug announces €40m investment in technology and innovation at Dublin headquarters

United Drug has announced a €40m investment in technology and innovation at its headquarters at Citywest, Dublin.

Headquartered in Magna Park, Citywest, United Drug is one of the leading pharmaceutical wholesalers in Ireland, working with more than 1,800 pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and primary care centres across the country.

Last April, United Drug was acquired by McKesson Corporation.

Today’s investment announcement centres on enhancing systems and technologies at United Drug’s Dublin headquarters to further support the business in providing best-quality healthcare solutions to pharmacies, who, in turn, can focus on delivering the same to their patients.

Work on phase one of the €40m investment - an upgrade of United Drug’s 300,000 sq ft warehouse facility, including state-of-the-art automation – has just completed.

Phase two involves an upgrade of the warehouse’s temperature control, or HVAC, system, as well as enhancements of its IT systems, including digital services and data analytics. This is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

United Drug has also indicated its commitment to further expanding its capacity over the next three years.

Speaking at the Pharmacy Show, Paul Reilly, Managing Director at United Drug, said: “As the number one pharmaceutical wholesaler in Ireland, our investment in technology, particularly automation, is critical to maintaining our high operational and quality standards in terms of stock range, customer service and delivery.

“At any one time, we have 30 million packs in our Dublin warehouse. We run a huge operation that, for the more than 1,800 pharmacies we serve – many twice a day – it's important that operations are as tightly scheduled and as efficient as possible to ensure that important medicines reach patients when they need them.

“Our systems are more technologically advanced than our competitors, and, despite the tough and challenging market we operate in, we will continue to invest and innovate so as to provide a sustainable healthcare platform for our customers and maintain our strong track record.

“That we have more than doubled our efficiency over the past two years, and are already seeing a return on this latest investment, means that our customers can continue to get the excellent service that they have come to expect from United Drug, and more.”

United Drug employs more than 650 staff across its four facilities: Magna Park, Swords, Ballina and Limerick.

The United Drug Pharmacy Show, the only dedicated retail pharmacy event, is taking place over three days at the Aviva Stadium (23 – 25 April).