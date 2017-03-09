Ulster Bank to shut nine branches in North

Ulster Bank is closing nine branches in Northern Ireland this autumn, the company said.

Fewer people are using the properties because of the shift to digital technology, a managing director added.

The closures will happen in October.

Director Sean Murphy said: "Ulster Bank will close nine branches in Northern Ireland in October 2017. Banking has changed radically in recent years.

"More and more of our customers are using digital technology and fewer are using our branch network."

Last month rival First Trust announced it was shutting 15 of its branches amid falling usage.

Mr Murphy added: "Closing a branch is never an easy decision and one we do not take lightly.

"Recognising that customers expect different services from their bank, we continue to invest in a range of channels to improve access in a sustainable way, such as our Bank on Wheels, 24/7 telephone banking and our services available through the Post Office."

He said Ulster Bank retained Northern Ireland's largest branch network.