Uemployment rate falls, but CSO finds youth unemployment is on the rise

The unemployment rate was 6.3% last month, official figures have revealed.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said there were 139,100 people out of work in August - a drop of almost 34,000 in the last year.

Despite the improving numbers, the report showed an increase in the amount of young people who have not been able to find permanent work.

The CSO said that youth unemployment - counting the number of 15 to 24-year-olds without a job - was 12.7% in August, up from 12.3% in July.