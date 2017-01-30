UberEATS is handing out free breakfast in London on Tuesday

UberEATS has announced the launch of a breakfast service on the food ordering service and is marking it by offering free croissants.

Going live on Tuesday, the new service is the ride sharing app’s latest attempt to compete with Deliveroo in the on-demand food delivery service.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

As part of the launch, Uber has said anyone who opens the UberEATS app between 8am and 11am on Tuesday morning will be able to order a box of four croissants from bakery PAUL sent to their home or office, with both the food and delivery being free.

The French bakery and patisserie is one of several outlets that will now offer breakfast menus via the app, including Coco di Mama, Tossed, Leon and Bagel Factory.

“Whether it is bacon butties for the 9am team meeting, some healthy treats post gym work out or the ultimate freshly baked croissant and coffee, there is now no excuse to skip breakfast,” UberEATS said.

(UberEATS)

The app is currently available within travel zones 1 and 2 in London, though Uber has said it hopes to expand further in the coming months.

The new service will be available seven days a week, from 7am each day.