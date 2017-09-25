Uber making 'aggressive' threats over London licence decision, says Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused Uber of behaving in an "aggressive" manner.

Mr Khan said the company had an "army of PR experts" as a petition protesting over the decision by Transport for London (TfL) not to renew its licence to operate in the capital gained mass support.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "They have also made aggressive threats about taking us to court and all the rest of it.

"You can't have it both ways, on the one hand acting in an aggressive manner, threatening all sorts of things, on the other hand brief to journalists that they want to do a deal with TfL."

Asked if he agreed with the UK's shadow chancellor John McDonnell's description of Uber as a "disgrace", Mr Khan said: "That's not words I'd use."

Mr Khan said he was "happy to talk to anybody" about the situation.

Uber's head of cities UK, Fred Jones, told the BBC the company would like to sit down with TfL to discuss its concerns.

"Once we understand we can work with them to figure out what is it that they would like us to do and how can we move forward."