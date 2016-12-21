Uber has just added Snapchat filters and friend locators to their app and we are all grateful

Uber has heard our cries and added a couple of new features to help improve your night out.

Last month, the taxi company announced a redesign and a streamlined version of their app.

It also promised to add a couple of new things: a Snapchat filter and the ability to use a friend’s location as your destination. Presumably, so you can Snapchat them on the way to pick them up?

(Laura Dale/PA)

The Snapchat filter only works when you’re in the vehicle en route to your destination.

You can swipe between three different filters, “Your ETA,” “Your Ride” and “Mystery”. When you click on “Unlock filter,” Snapchat will automatically open if you have the app.

In order to use a friend as a destination stop, Uber requires that person to agree to share their location with Uber. Non-Uber users will receive the request as a text message rather than a push notification when the vehicle is on the way.

(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Never again will you have to struggle to find your friend after a few glasses of wine.

Genius, no?

