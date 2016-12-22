Uber has abandoned its self-driving car trial in San Francisco

Uber has been forced to abandon its controversial self-driving car trial on the streets of San Francisco after the 16 cars being used in the test had their registrations revoked.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) made the move after Uber refused to apply for a permit that certified the autonomous cars as test vehicles. Uber argued that because their cars still have a driver capable of taking the wheel and control of the car if needed, the permit did not apply to their specific self-driving cars.

“We’re now looking at where we can redeploy these cars,” Uber said in a statement on the trial, adding that the company remained “100 percent committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules.”

Uber has been told that if it secures the necessary permit it will be allowed to put the cars back on the road, and the DMV has told the ride-hailing app that it is “ready to work” with it over the testing of the vehicles.

Uber already has some self-driving cars on the streets of Pittsburgh, where the tech firm has its Advanced Technologies Centre. A trial there has been running since September.

Uber is still working on the software that powers its cars, and improvements appear to be needed following reports of issues during the San Francisco test, including incidents of cars running through red lights and not fully recognising bike lanes.