Uber chief executive to take leave of absence

Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he is away.

Mr Kalanick told employees about his decision in a memo today.

He says he needs time off to grieve for his mother, who died in a boating accident in May.

He also says he is responsible for the company's current situation and needs to become a better leader.

The announcement comes as former US attorney general Eric Holder released a list of recommendations to improve Uber's toxic corporate culture.

Mr Holder's firm was hired to investigate Uber's workplace after a former engineer exposed rampant sexual harassment within Uber's ranks.