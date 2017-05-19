Two firms create 65 jobs in Dublin and Louth

There is good news on the jobs front in Louth and Dublin today.

Twenty-five new roles - in customer success, software engineering and development - are available in Drogheda in Aphix Software - which provides digital ordering systems for online retailers.

Meanwhile Irish Manufacturing Research is creating 40 jobs with the opening of its Dublin Technology Centre.

These will be high tech roles in robotics, data analytics and 3D manufacturing.

CEO Barry Kennedy says they are confident they will go to graduates of Irish universities.

He said: "Ireland is very well postioned for the types of graduatres we have coming out of universities.

"Though some of these types of jobs that we are creating are only new to the market so we are woring very closely with our university partners in terms of developing our graduates and post graduates to meet the growing needs of these emerging skills as they are emerging."