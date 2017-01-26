Twitter searches have been linking Donald Trump to some unflattering words

Donald Trump is infamously a big fan of Twitter as a platform, but recent activity on the social media site has revealed the site’s users have strong feelings on the new President.

As spotted by thousands of users on the site, until very recently searches for offensive terms such as “asshole”, “racist” and “bigot” featured the President and former reality TV star as the top search result.

THE FIRST THING THAT POPS UP WHEN U SEARCH "ASSHOLE" pic.twitter.com/k9LiKilJU3 — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) January 26, 2017

When you search the words "asshole", "fascist", "racist" or "worst" on Twitter, Donald Trump automatically comes up. pic.twitter.com/WizoP7ca95 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2017

The businessman has since disappeared as a result from such searches – likely a deliberate move by Twitter in response to the incident though not confirmed but the site – however plenty of screenshots and comments on the searches remain visible.

It’s likely the results were caused by an algorithm in use within Twitter’s systems, combined with the strong anti-Trump feeling among many users of the social media platform that may have led to Trump and his account being linked to the phrases in question.

As of this afternoon, searches including “tiny hands” and “#snowflakeinchief” still offered Trump’s profile as the top result.

It’s not limited to Trump either, with searches for the word “corrupt” directing users to the account of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

To fellow journalists tweeting about this Twitter search thing, it does cut both ways: pic.twitter.com/mzMB5wnGGt — Biz Carson (@bizcarson) January 26, 2017

Suggestions of foul play and the results being the work of pranksters have been mooted – Google searches and indeed Twitter have both fallen foul of such incidents in the past, but a swell of tweets since Trump has taken office appear to be the most likely cause.