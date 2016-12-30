Twitter may soon let users edit tweets, boss Jack Dorsey suggests

Twitter is considering introducing an edit button, the social media site’s boss Jack Dorsey has said, calling it the site’s most requested feature.

The admission came after Dorsey posted a tweet calling for suggestions on how Twitter could continue to improve in 2017.

Following in the footsteps of Brian Chesky: what's the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017? #Twitter2017 — jack (@jack) December 29, 2016

The Twitter co-founder was soon inundated with requests, among the most prominent of which were to introduce a feature that would enable users to edit their tweets once they’ve been posted, rather than having to delete and start again.

@howardlindzon not sure why you're quoting this tweet but yes, a form of edit is def needed. But for everyone, not just those w badges — jack (@jack) December 29, 2016

In his various exchanges with users, Dorsey admits that an edit feature is needed, and that the site is “thinking a lot about it”.

He also admitted that an edit button had been the site’s most requested update for some time – not just in this conversation with users – and that if it did ever come to fruition, it should be transparent and show the changes that had been made.

This is our most requested feature (today & always). Mostly to quickly fix mistakes. Anything beyond would need to show revision history https://t.co/fHtGNjkuEx — jack (@jack) December 29, 2016

Twitter has had a difficult year, plagued by disappointing user growth and job cuts, as well as rumours it was looking for and unable to find a buyer.

However, it has extended its push into video content and taken on Facebook in the process, extending the time limit on video uploads as well as introducing live video broadcasts for the first time.