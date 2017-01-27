Twitter introduces Explore as a new hub for Moments and live video

Twitter is reorganising its mobile app, and the process has begun for iOS users with Moments, search and trends – separate until now – being grouped together under a new Explore tab.

Tap on the magnifying glass icon that has been squeezed between Home and Notifications and a new combined screen featuring the latest trends and Moments will appear before you.

(Twitter)

Scroll down and a collection of the latest Moments can be found, with the different categories that you used to swipe through now listed at the bottom of the screen.

All the while a search bar sits at the top of the screen having been moved here from an icon that sat next to the new tweet icon in the top right hand corner of the app.

There’s no doubt Explore is a cleaner and easier-to-understand experience, with Twitter’s thinking clearly focused on its mission to make the platform more user-friendly.

(Twitter)

Twitter product designer Angela Lam even said as much in a blog post announcing the change.

“Outside of your timeline, trends show you what topics are being discussed right now, Moments capture the most popular stories so you can catch up, and search helps you find anything and everything,” she said.

“Until today, you had to go to a few different places to find each of these experiences. As part of our continued efforts to make it easier to see what’s happening, we’re bringing all these together. Very soon, you’ll be able to find trends, Moments, search, and the best of live video, all within the new Explore tab.”

For now, Twitter says the feature is only arriving on devices running iOS, with Android set to follow in the coming weeks.