Twitter introduces 360 live video using Periscope

Twitter has introduced live 360-degree videos to users via its broadcasting app Periscope.

The social media site recently launched live video streaming – also done through Periscope – to rival Facebook and its own Facebook Live broadcasting capabilities.

For now, however, Twitter and Periscope’s roll-out is only to “select partners” – mainly prominent users of the video service. It means that, for now at least, few people can actually stream in 360, though any Twitter user can watch a 360-video.

The process of looking around such a video is also as you would expect – those watching on desktop can use their mouse to pan around the video, while twisting and rotating your smartphone has the same effect on mobile.

(Periscope)

Facebook is still in the process of introducing 360-videos itself, with some early tests currently taking place. Mark Zuckerberg also recently posted a short 360 video of his daughter Max taking some of her first steps.

However, 360-degree cameras needed to work such content are yet to truly take off, so widespread roll-out of the feature on social media is likely to remain some way off for now.