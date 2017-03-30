Twitter CEO: Fighting cyberbullying is a constant battle

Twitter's CEO said they will never be done trying to crack down on cyberbullying.

Jack Dorsey was in Dublin this morning to get feedback from Irish users and journalists.

His visit follows complaints about the controversial SimSimi App which was taken offline after children were insulted by the chatbot.

Mr Dorsey said fighting bullies is a constant battle.

“We're never going to be done because people are going to find new ways of harassing people, as they do in the real world. Our communication channel is no different from how people discover new ways to use a phone.

“We took a very different approach at the beginning of the year, we made it the company’s first priority. We said drop whatever else you’re doing and work on this until it's fixed.”