TV licence may become mandatory for owning a computer

You may soon have to pay a TV licence fee, if you own a computer.

The move is part of plans to widen the net for those who have to pay the €160 each year.

Communications Minister, Denis Naughten, wants to make anyone with a computer screen over 11 inches pay the full TV licence fee.

The Irish Independent claims an extra €5 million Euro a year could be raised by extending the fee to include those using laptops, PCs and tablets.