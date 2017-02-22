Turns out there will be a second major update for Windows 10 coming in 2017

We’ve only just heard about the Creators Update for Windows 10, which is predicted to arrive in spring and will bring several new features with it. And now Microsoft appears to have confirmed it will be releasing a second major update this year.

During the Microsoft Ignite Windows 10 conference in Australia, Twitter user Rafael Rivera spotted that a slide revealed an update simply called “second update in 2017?, which he then shared with his followers.

Windows 10 release lifecycle, cadence pic.twitter.com/NxSB9wE2PY — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) February 20, 2017

According to Thurrot.com, the update will be released around October or November. However, the slides from the conference simply say “Timing TBD”.

So, while the date of the upgrade’s release isn’t clear yet, what will the update actually involve? Well, Tech Radar seem to think that it will be to do with Project Neon, which involves a new design for the Windows 10 interface.

Microsoft is expected to provide more insight into the redesign of the interface when it holds its annual developer conference – Build – in May.

But what is apparently the original concept image of Project Neon found its way onto social media after a live stream for Windows Developer Day.

For anyone who cares, here's the full concept image that was in the background of #Microsoft's "Sneak Peak" of #Windows10 #ProjectNEON pic.twitter.com/I3cIlZfX0k — Tom Hounsell (@tomhounsell) February 9, 2017

Something else Tech Radar reckons this year’s second update for Windows 10 may involve is the “People Bar” – this would mean faces of recent or active contacts are shown on your taskbar. This feature was meant to be coming with the Creators Update but is said to have been delayed.

What Windows 10 users can expect from the much-anticipated Creators Update is things like more extensions for its Edge web browser, 3D capabilities in Microsoft Paint, and reduced blue light.

In the meantime, looks like we will just have to wait for more details about this second update in 2017.