Trump reports income of €11m from Doonbeg golf resort
Donald Trump reported an income of €11m from his Doonbeg golf resort in County Clare in just 15 months.
The US President, who previously described the club as 'small potatoes' reported the figure as part of a voluntary financial disclosure.
According to the Irish Times Mr Trump, who bought the resort in 2004, appears to be earning more from it since he took office.
