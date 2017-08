Trump renews criticism of online retail giant Amazon

US president Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on e-commerce giant Amazon, saying the company is "doing great damage to tax paying retailers".

Mr Trump tweeted: "Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost!"

The US president has often criticised the company and CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Many traditional retailers are closing stores and blaming Amazon for a shift to buying goods online.

However, the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers on the spot at job fairs across the US.

Amazon has announced a goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.