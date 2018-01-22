Trade traffic through Port of Cork and Bantry Bay Port Company up in 2017

Combined total traffic through the Port of Cork and Bantry Bay Port Company reached 10.3 million tonnes in 2017.

This was an increase of 8.6% compared to 2016.

Total imports increased by 6.4% while exports increased by 12.3%.

The Port of Cork total container volumes through both Tivoli and Ringaskiddy Container Terminals grew by 3.7% compared to 2016 figures, with a total of 217,763 TEU’s handled in 2017.

Oil traffic, predominantly handled through Whitegate Oil Refinery now owned by Canadian company Irving Oil, saw an increase of 2%.

Trade in dry bulk cargos such as animal feed, fertilisers and cereals saw increases throughout the year.

In 2017 the Port of Cork handled 68 cruise liners bringing over 140,000 passengers and crew to the region, while in Bantry Bay five cruise liners visited the harbour, with MV Prinsendam making her maiden call to Bantry, the first liner to do so in 30 years.

"We are encouraged by the increase in trade traffic through the Port of Cork and Bantry Bay Port in 2017," said Brendan Keating, Chief Executive.

"An 8.6% increase in total trade traffic shows the positivity in the markets which were showing a marginal decrease in 2016.

"We are particularly encouraged by the growth in container traffic through both Tivoli and Ringaskiddy which increased by 3.7%.

This increase is a clear indication that consumer markets are beginning to open up with both imports and exports on the rise through Cork."

"In 2017 the Port of Cork saw over 34,000 trade vehicles imported through Cork. The trade car market is very important for Cork, however unfortunately we saw some decreases in the volume of cars imported."

- Digital Desk