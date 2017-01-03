Toyota the top-selling car manufacturer in Ireland for 2016

Toyota was the top-selling manufacturer of 2016, according to new figures released today.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says over 146,000 new cars were sold last year, the highest in eight years.

Used car imports have also seen growth, partly due to the strengthening of the Euro against sterling following Brexit.

While Toyota was the top-selling manufacturer, the Hyundai Tucson was the best-selling model of 2016.

Commenting on the news, Steve Tormey, Chief Executive, Toyota Ireland said: “2016 was a great year for Toyota and we are proud to have once again regained the status of being the best-selling car brand in Ireland."