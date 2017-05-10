Tourism Ireland partners with Shannon Airport to grow German tourist numbers

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with Shannon Airport, to promote the new Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt and to grow German tourist numbers this summer.

The campaign, which gets under way this week, is highlighting Shannon Airport as the gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Working closely with airlines and airports to build demand for flights is a key priority says Tourism Ireland.

This campaign will aim to reach almost 300,000 Germans – through over 200 ‘city light’ poster ads, as well as ads on info-screens in tube stations and S-Bahn (railway) stations, around the city of Frankfurt.

The campaign also includes email marketing to a database of 60,000 potential visitors, directly them to a specially created section on Ireland.com. Tourism Ireland is also highlighting the new flight from Frankfurt, and holidays along the Wild Atlantic Way, to its 287,000 Facebook fans.

Germany is the third-largest source of visitors for Ireland and our most important non-English-speaking market according to Tourism Ireland.

Zoë Redmond, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Central Europe, said: “We are delighted to partner with Shannon Airport, to highlight the new Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt and to help grow German tourist numbers this summer.

"This new service will certainly provide a welcome boost for tourism, expanding travel options for German holidaymakers wishing to visit the Wild Atlantic Way and the West of Ireland this summer."