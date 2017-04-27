Tourism industry grew 1% in first three months of 2017

New figures from the CSO show further growth in tourism here - up 1% - for the first three months of this year.

North America showed the largest growth of 23%, which officials say is due to more flights travelling here.

Britain showed the largest drop of 6.5%.

But Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, says that was expected.

"The fall in British visitors (-6%) reflects the economic situation," he said.

"The drop in the value of sterling has made holidays and short breaks here more expensive for British visitors; and economic uncertainty is making British travellers more cautious about their discretionary spending.

"This is impacting on travel to Ireland. We will continue to monitor developments around Brexit closely, to better understand and plan for its implications and will be meeting tourism industry leaders again next week.

"Competitiveness and value for money will be a more important message than ever throughout 2017.”