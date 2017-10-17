Tourism expected to generate €1.1bn worth of business for Ireland this year

Tourism business was worth €715m to the economy last year, according to Connect17 - a major tourism event taking place in Dublin today.

It is expected to deliver €1.1bn to the Irish economy in 2017.

Hundreds of international event organisers and buyers will attend the conference to discover the venues, hotels and other companies driving Ireland's business tourism growth.

Founder of the event Nicky McGrane says around €20m will be generated through new deals.