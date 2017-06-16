Tourism bosses defend Dublin over 'rip-off' comments

Tourism bosses say Dublin is not a rip off, after comments to that effect by a tourism expert.

Michael Hall, a professor in marketing, said he would not recommend Dublin to anyone for a short break as the city is a "rip-off".

He also took issue with the time it took him to get through passport control, and said he did not like sharing the capital with stag parties.

CEO of Dublin Town, Richard Guiney, says the city centre is much calmer than in previous years.

"We've got purple flag recognition and purple flags about excellence in the management of the evening-time economy, we've got that in the area around South William Street, the Creative Quarter, Dame Street, and we have it on the north side of the city as well.

"That imposes obligations on ourselves, on the Council, on the Gardaí, local business to basically manage the night-time economy to very high standards," he said.