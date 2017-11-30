Too many hotels planned for Dublin, says An Taisce

An Taisce has said that there are already too many hotels in Dublin in a submission opposing planning permission for an eight-storey hotel.

The environment and heritage charity is against plans to demolish Twilfit House at the junction of Jervis Street and Upper Abbey Street and build a new hotel on the site. It has found an ally in businessman Ben Dunne who has called the plans “unacceptable, unwarranted and inappropriate”.

This is in contrast to Fáilte Ireland, which said there are not enough hotels in the capital, in its submission in support of the application.

Twilfit House houses one of Mr Dunne’s gyms, and also accommodates the Leprechaun Museum.

Investment group Abarta Investments has applied to Dublin City Council to reportedly spend €19.3m on the development.

In its objection, the Dublin City Association of An Taisce said there is a huge number of new hotels planned for Dublin and the outlook “has reached the point of unsustainability in the context of city centre planning”.

However, in a submission, Mary Stack of Fáilte Ireland said there is a major threat to additional tourism in Dublin “because of the acute shortage of hotel bedrooms in the city centre”. She said: “The current demand far exceeds supply and inevitably in a scenario such as this, prices are inflated giving the message internationally that Dublin is not a competitive destination.”

Ms Stack said the Abarta proposal “would be a valuable addition to the accommodation stock in Dublin and would go some way to address the accommodation challenge being faced by the city.” A decision is due on the application next month.