Tony Blair wants second Brexit referndum

Tony Blair is set to provoke a furious political row by calling on opponents of Brexit to "rise up" and persuade voters to change their mind about leaving the EU.

In a rallying cry to pro-EU MPs and peers, the former British PM will accuse Theresa May of pursuing Brexit "at any cost" and warn it could lead to Scottish independence.

Mr Blair, who wants a second referendum and has pledged to campaign to keep the UK in the EU, will deliver his latest attack on Brexit in a powerful speech to Remain supporters.

His speech will also be seen as a signal that he would like to create a new pro-Remain political party made up of Blairites, Liberal Democrats and even some pro-EU Conservatives, according to Sky News.