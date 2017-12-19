Tommy Hilfiger eyes more Irish stores as profits rise

Newly filed accounts for Tommy Hilfiger’s Irish operations and those of rival clothing retailer Calvin Klein show both grew revenues and profits last year.

Pre-tax profits for Hilfiger Stores Ireland Ltd increased marginally to €471,000.

The company’s revenues rose by 7% to €23.56m.

The company said its sales growth was driven by “a strong collection” and was realised with “increased activities and higher mark-downs”.

It added that next year “will show a further growth in sales from continuing operations, additional store openings and concession opportunities”.

Hilfiger Ireland said its aim in the coming years “will shift from top-line to bottom-line increase.”

“There will be a focus on realising sales growth through existing stores with a steady or reduced cost,” it said.

Numbers employed by the company increased marginally to 199.

Accounts for Calvin Klein Stores Ireland Ltd show that pre-tax profits increased by 26% to €98,861, with revenues rising by the same percentage to €4.94m.

Sales were helped by the first full-year contribution from its store in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

“Refits of the existing stores are planned for the coming financial year. Management are also focusing on areas of cost reduction in the coming year,” said the company.