Today is the last day you can download and save your Vines from the app

Six-second video looping app Vine will cease to exist later today, as the Twitter-owned app will become Vine Camera.

What this changes for Vines broadly is actually little – the Vine website will continue to exist as will all the looping videos posted to it.

However, any app users who want to keep all the Vines on their phone that haven’t already saved them need to do so today or risk losing them. After January 17 the Vine app will no longer exist as a platform where Vines are stored – instead it will be just a camera app that enables you to record new videos and post them to Twitter or save them to your camera roll. That’s it.

PSA: This is your last chance to download your Vines https://t.co/bIwHoa9RoB pic.twitter.com/GOQW5PBhiI — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) January 17, 2017

So while Vine as a social media platform is about to come to an end, as a means of creating and sharing video on Twitter it will live on, with the Vine website also remaining in place as an independent archive of Vines posted before the switch.

For now, neither Twitter nor the Vine team has said if and when that Vine archive could be shut down as well, but the line “We’ll do our best to notify you of any changes to the vine.co archive” suggests it’s unlikely to stick around forever.

The reason for the closure of Vine has never been stated by Twitter, but the cutting of jobs that was announced last year as well as a bigger push by Twitter into live video are both rumoured to be factors in the move.