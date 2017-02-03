Tim Cook to receive honorary degree from the University of Glasgow

Apple boss Tim Cook is to receive an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow.

Cook, chief executive of the technology giant since 2011, has confirmed his visit to the university where he will receive an honorary degree.

(Niall Carson/PA)

After receiving his honorary doctorate of science (DSc) degree at Bute Hall on Wednesday February 8, he will hold a “fireside chat” and Q&A session with students in the early evening.

Members of the public hoping to hear what he says, however, will be disappointed as the Eventbrite event sold out in under an hour.

A spokeswoman for the University of Glasgow said: “The event is not open to everyone, it is only open to staff and students.

“Bute Hall holds a few hundred people and it’s now sold out.”

(Yui Mok/PA)

Cook has led the introduction of new products including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Pro and Apple Watch.

He is leading a company-wide effort to use 100% renewable energy at all Apple facilities.

This has encouraged his co-workers to give to charitable organisations in their community and prompted a programme at Apple to match employee donations.

The event, between 6pm and 7pm on Wednesday evening, is open to staff, students and university alumni.