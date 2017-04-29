Ticketmaster to hold hackathon

Ticketmaster is holding a hackathon to improve its customer service.

It will be held in Dublin this week and the local development community will pool its knowledge to crowdsource improvements.

Tech reporter Jess Kelly explains how it works.

"A hackathon is where designers and developers come together to put forward solutions to problems, to look at new ways of distributing services and products online.

"Sometimes brilliant brains can come together and work with the banking sector, the travelling sector, and this time - the ticketing sector."