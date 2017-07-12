Three hundred jobs announced for Dublin

Three hundred new jobs have been announced for Dublin.

Tech company Zendesk is expanding its business, with the positions being rolled out over the next 3 years.

It already employs 200 people in the capital.

Zendesk is a global service software company with its headquarters in San Francisco and California.

The company builds software to help companies improve customer relationships through higher customer engagement and better customer insights.

Vice President of Product Development at Zendesk, Colum Twomey, has outlined the jobs on offer.

"Software engineering sales, customer support and finance, we've an engineering centre here the last four years and 40% of our staff are software engineers, that's a big focus area for us," he said.

"Also we have an internal sales force here and support our customers all over Europe here and we've a small finance team that's growing too."