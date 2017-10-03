Three 'environmentally-friendly food producers' appear on list of country's worst polluters

Three companies, designated as environmentally-friendly food producers, have appeared on a list of the country's worst polluters.

Carbery Food Ingredients in Ballineen Co Cork, Arrabawn Co-Op in Nenagh County Tipperary, and the Dairy Gold plant in Mallow all have Bord Bia's 'Origin Green' designation.

The Environmental Protection Agency has placed all three on a watch list of the country's worst performers when it comes to environmental compliance.

They have been named as "national priority sites" by the EPA, due to the number of incidents, complaints and compliance issues at the facilities.

The following are the National Priority Sites at the end of September 2017 Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Cork;

Nutricia Infant Nutrition Limited, Cork;

Arrow Group Limited, Kildare;

T & J Standish (Roscrea) Limited, Offaly;

Arrabawn Co-operative Society Limited, Tipperary;

Dairygold Co-Operative Limited, Mallow, Cork;

Ashgrove Recycling, Cork.

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) claims the development exposes the Origin Green scheme as a "sham", and says it should be scrapped.

"It is time that Origin Green was exposed for the sham that it is and should be scrapped. Instead of being a tool to promote better environmental performance it is simply a smokescreen for ‘greenwashing’ the significant environmental problems which we face," said IWT campaigns officer, Pádraic Fogarty.

"The imminent extinction of the Curlew, for instance, can be directly linked to Fine Gael’s massive agricultural expansion programmes, something which Origin Green does nothing to address."

The marketing label is promoted as the "world's first national food sustainability programme".