Thousands expected at Dublin Tech Summit

Over 10,000 people are expected to attend the Dublin Tech Summit over the next two days.

The event - which takes place in the Convention Centre - will see global figures in innovation, technology and business come together to discuss the future of technology.

It is expected to be a major boost for the economy and tourism, with over half of the attendees coming from overseas.

Head of Communications with Fáilte Ireland, Alex Connolly, outlined what we can expect.

"They've got a packed programme with some great speakers," he said.

"They're really looking at: What is the future of the tech industry?

"So anybody who's interested in tech and where the industry is going are going to be attending

"And it'll be a high-profile calling card for future conferences and particularly for future tech conferences, which is a space we think Ireland can play a particularly strong part in."