This teenager has invented a phone charger powered by the human body

Say goodbye to barely-there red battery signs, because an enterprising teenager has created a charger powered entirely by the human body.

Michael Vaga, from Minsk in Belarus, invented the round device, called HandEnergy, which works by simply rotating your hand.

The 19-year-old says it’s ideal for people living in areas with poor access to electricity or those spending time away from power plugs.

The environmentally friendly ball takes between 40 and 60 minutes to charge fully and is an example of “clean” and “unlimited” energy, Vaga said.

He added: “With each rotation of your hand, the rotor speed increases significantly and generates more power. The average speed of the rotor is 5,000rpm.

“We translate the mechanical energy you put in into electrical energy and this means you can charge your device.”

He said it charges devices like tablets, e-books, phones and speakers at the same rate as a normal charger.

Plus, they will come in loads of funky colours and designs.

The kickstarter, which had a goal of €50,000, has raised €71,000 so far.

It had been backed by 832 people as of Tuesday afternoon, who will be hoping to be first to get their soon-to-be-rotating hands on one.

It’s expected to go on sale from March with a retail price of €99.
