This San Francisco restaurant serves food on iPads and we have so many questions
If you’re the clumsy sort, you may have accidentally dropped food on your iPad or iPhone before and then eaten it still.
But, even if that’s the case – and, hey, no judgment if it is – we still think you’ll be pretty confused by a restaurant in San Francisco, which is actually serving food on an iPad.
Quince, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant, has a dish called A Dog In Search Of Gold on their menu. It’s white truffle croquettes, which you eat off of an iPad that’s playing a video of dogs hunting for truffles…still with us?
Well, this video shows what we mean.
And the trend doesn’t stop there…the restaurant has also served frog legs on top of iPads playing videos of frogs in a pond before.
Here’s the thing, though – we have *so* many questions. How does the iPad survive being used as a plate? Are they cleaned? Can you take selfies with it once you’ve finished? WHAT IS GOING ON?!
But, we have to admit the dishes do look pretty cool… and eating off iPads is obviously very Instagram-friendly.
Alright then, 2017, what crazy food trends could you possibly have in store for us?
