This San Francisco restaurant serves food on iPads and we have so many questions

If you’re the clumsy sort, you may have accidentally dropped food on your iPad or iPhone before and then eaten it still.

But, even if that’s the case – and, hey, no judgment if it is – we still think you’ll be pretty confused by a restaurant in San Francisco, which is actually serving food on an iPad.

Quince, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant, has a dish called A Dog In Search Of Gold on their menu. It’s white truffle croquettes, which you eat off of an iPad that’s playing a video of dogs hunting for truffles…still with us?

Well, this video shows what we mean.

When you forage for your truffles. #quincesf #finedining #michelinrated #whitetruffles #foodporn #foodgasm #foodie A video posted by Dana W. (@dee_dub1804) on Nov 18, 2016 at 10:09pm PST

And the trend doesn’t stop there…the restaurant has also served frog legs on top of iPads playing videos of frogs in a pond before.

As mentioned presentation was the standout at @quince_sf this doesn't show up as well as hoped but this was the frogs legs dish with a video visual underneath. #visualfood #foodpresentation #michelinstarfoodie #sanfranciscofoodie A video posted by Michelin Star Foodie (@michelinstarfoodie) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:48pm PST

Here’s the thing, though – we have *so* many questions. How does the iPad survive being used as a plate? Are they cleaned? Can you take selfies with it once you’ve finished? WHAT IS GOING ON?!

But, we have to admit the dishes do look pretty cool… and eating off iPads is obviously very Instagram-friendly.

A Dog in Search of Gold #grandlakekitchenontheroad A photo posted by Grand Lake Kitchen (@grandlakekitchen) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:40pm PST

A truffle hunt served on iPad Pro's A photo posted by Rob Marini (@wisequark) on Dec 10, 2016 at 6:51pm PST

Alright then, 2017, what crazy food trends could you possibly have in store for us?