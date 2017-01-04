This new WiFi-enabled hairbrush knows more about your hair than you do

We’ve already had smart toothbrushes and smart watches, so inevitably, the smart hairbrush was next.

The Kérastase Hair Coach’s in-built microphone listens to your hair and analyses how you brush, and uses this to give you a “hair quality score” and recommend you personalised tips and products.

The hairbrush has a load of other wacky features to stop you ruining your hair. Who knew a quick brush through your mane could be so damaging?

This brush is so powerful it has to be strapped into its display case. (John Locher/AP)

The £160 brush contains force detectors to measure how hard you’re brushing and if you are being too tough, it’ll vibrate to tell you to ease up.

It also boasts a complex-sounding gyroscope and accelerometer, which measure orientation and strength of brushing – with the aim of analysing technique.

The brush is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, and connects to a mobile app which presents you with your hair data. The app also takes into account environmental factors like humidity, temperature and wind levels.

Cedric Hutchings, vice president of digital health for Nokia – which owns the brush’s manufacturer Withings, said the company had a track record of “empowering everyday objects such as bathroom scales and watches with sensors”.

“Each time someone uses the smart brush they get rich data they never before had access to, which can improve their overall hair care experience,” he said.

It’s already won an innovation award at this year’s CES consumer tech trade show, and you can get your hands on one in mid-2017.