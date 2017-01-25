This motorhome takes road tripping to the next level - it comes with its very own mini helicopter

There’s glamping and then there’s the Elysium motorhome.

The 45ft long and eight-foot wide camper van is designed by Furrion, a technology company in the US, and is packed full of gadgets for the ultimate road trip – including its very own helicopter.

The two-seater Robinson R22 helicopter – we guess it’s handy for getting an idea of the local area quickly – can land on the built-in pad on top of the motorhome. After landing, you could step right into the rooftop hot tub.

And there are yet more gadgets to impress fellow campers with – not one, but three widescreen TVs, and a smart shower, smart loo and steam room in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, there’s a wooden decked lounging area on the roof for relaxing on chairs in the summer, or for colder evenings, there’s a cosy fireplace and a couch downstairs.

You’ll also find all the amenities of a normal kitchen, like a sink and oven, in the motorhome, plus one fridge just for wine for after a long day on the road.

Even having to drive the large Elysium won’t put you off wanting to sell your house and move in – the operation of the mind-blowing vehicle is all done through a simple touch of the dashboard.

But while this seems like the dream vehicle for any journey, sadly Furrion are not actually selling the van. Instead, it’s just a concept to show off their top new products to customers – and if it were to ever hit the market, it would cost an estimated £2 million.

It’s definitely given us inspiration for camping holidays in the future, anyway.