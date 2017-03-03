This is not a drill: Pizza Hut has made its own pizza-ordering shoes

Sure, we all lust after the latest pair of Nikes or Reeboks, but what can those shoes actually do? Well, they can’t order a pizza.

Now Pizza Hut is bringing the utility back into style by making its own shoes. And luckily all of our prayers have been answered, because these kicks can order pizza at the touch of a button.

All you do is enter your preferences into the app and whenever you press the magic button, thanks to Bluetooth, your dinner will soon be winging its way towards you.

Sure, we know what you’re thinking – why on earth would you want to order a pizza with your shoes? Well, why on earth not?

We’re well aware that you’re connected to your phone 24/7, so having the technology to order pizza isn’t exactly a problem – but these shoes are an outrageous party trick. And it’s much easier than (heaven forbid) actually having to call someone on your phone.

Props to whoever in the marketing department came up with the pun-tastic name of Pizza Hut Pie Tops. Give them a raise immediately.

However, we wouldn’t chuck out your beloved Stan Smiths just yet, because apparently Pizza Hut has only said that a handful of the shoes will be released to the public sometime in the future. Well, you never know – pizza-ordering shoes might become the new trend to sweep the world of trainers.