This guy deserves an award for finding a way to stop his Apple AirPods from falling off his ears

When Apple decided to get rid of the headphone jack in favour of new wireless headphones known as AirPods, a lot of people were asking this important question:

But one man appears to have found a hilarious solution to the annoying problem of falling AirPods falling – by placing them his stretched earlobe piercings.

Twitter user Andrew Cornett received a lot of praise for his ingenious hack.

Although, we have to add, he’s not the only one to come up with a solution to the problem.

Someone printed 3D printed AirPod baskets to make sure you never lose them again.

And jewellery designer Each Jewels created earrings specially designed to hold AirPods.

At least you don’t have to worry about tangled earbuds anymore…
