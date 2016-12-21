This guy deserves an award for finding a way to stop his Apple AirPods from falling off his ears
When Apple decided to get rid of the headphone jack in favour of new wireless headphones known as AirPods, a lot of people were asking this important question:
How are the apple wireless headphones going to stay in people's ears. Those headphones always fall out of my ears.— Meghan Steinberger (@MeghanMaebel) September 8, 2016
But one man appears to have found a hilarious solution to the annoying problem of falling AirPods falling – by placing them his stretched earlobe piercings.
Figured out how I'm gonna keep these AirPods from falling out of my ears pic.twitter.com/5AKmzVIX5b— Andrew Cornett 📱👉🏻👂🏻 (@amotion) December 21, 2016
Twitter user Andrew Cornett received a lot of praise for his ingenious hack.
@amotion Awesome bro. :)— Brad (@bradaus) December 21, 2016
@amotion 👌— Jori Lallo (@jorilallo) December 21, 2016
Although, we have to add, he’s not the only one to come up with a solution to the problem.
Someone printed 3D printed AirPod baskets to make sure you never lose them again.
Someone created little basket earrings to catch falling Apple AirPod headphones 😂 pic.twitter.com/ep1US7boQ7— BROOKLYN ZOO (@BROOKLYNZOOUK) November 6, 2016
And jewellery designer Each Jewels created earrings specially designed to hold AirPods.
Run don't walk to get your last minute jewels for Christmas and Chanukah. Today is the last day to order with free shipping in the US! Dont forget your free pair of channel studs with code EARCANDY photography @rperryflowers art direction @katie_kraeutler model @sarahelizabethbiehler #lastminutegifts #jewelry #blogger #onthego #madeinnyc #girlsonthego #sequins #airpods #earbuds #bow #giftsforher
At least you don’t have to worry about tangled earbuds anymore…
My pentagram got tangled in my earbuds. pic.twitter.com/jmh8ijWykh— Alec Bane (@alecbanewolfy) October 29, 2016
