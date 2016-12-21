This guy deserves an award for finding a way to stop his Apple AirPods from falling off his ears

When Apple decided to get rid of the headphone jack in favour of new wireless headphones known as AirPods, a lot of people were asking this important question:

How are the apple wireless headphones going to stay in people's ears. Those headphones always fall out of my ears. — Meghan Steinberger (@MeghanMaebel) September 8, 2016

But one man appears to have found a hilarious solution to the annoying problem of falling AirPods falling – by placing them his stretched earlobe piercings.

Figured out how I'm gonna keep these AirPods from falling out of my ears pic.twitter.com/5AKmzVIX5b — Andrew Cornett 📱👉🏻👂🏻 (@amotion) December 21, 2016

Twitter user Andrew Cornett received a lot of praise for his ingenious hack.

Although, we have to add, he’s not the only one to come up with a solution to the problem.

Someone printed 3D printed AirPod baskets to make sure you never lose them again.

Someone created little basket earrings to catch falling Apple AirPod headphones 😂 pic.twitter.com/ep1US7boQ7 — BROOKLYN ZOO (@BROOKLYNZOOUK) November 6, 2016

And jewellery designer Each Jewels created earrings specially designed to hold AirPods.

At least you don’t have to worry about tangled earbuds anymore…