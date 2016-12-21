This drone is strong enough to lift a human

A YouTuber has taken to the skies using a home-made drone capable of lifting his weight.

Casey Neistat, who has more than 6 million subscribers, travelled to Finland to make his latest outrageous video using a drone around 2m wide.

As it’s Christmas it just wouldn’t be right if Casey was dressed in normal ski gear. Instead, he dons a fetching Santa outfit to show off the drone’s capabilities.

Casey drops into the first shot over the top of a house which made us sit up and pay attention. The video gets more and more insane from there, showing him being dragged along by the gargantuan flying drone in the mountains.

Want to see how it was done? Check out the behind-the-scenes video, which reveals it took a few days to put the jaw-dropping video together.

This takes extreme sports to a whole new level.