This doodle generator will turn your cute cat sketches into terrifying nightmares

Machine learning is probably one of the most sophisticated and cutting-edge areas of research in the 21st century, but it appears the same technology can be used to turn your doodles into terrifying cat art.

Using Google’s open-source machine-learning project called Tensorflow, artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Christopher Hesse has created edges2cats, where you draw your doodle in the generator and it is filled with the image of a real cat.

Basically, the algorithm is meant to use image-to-image translation, where you create a nice line-drawing of a cat and then a real one is generated as the output as it identifies a cat from a database of 2,000 photos that’s suited to your shape.

It’s meant to work like this:

Impressive right?

Except not all of us are artists…

this site automatically makes fully-rendered cats from your awful drawings https://t.co/DiX3PZbcOV pic.twitter.com/6CPAlKlNjw — nina matsumoto (@spacecoyotl) February 22, 2017

Wow. You can draw a picture and this website will turn it into a cat! https://t.co/0OCNJ8D44z pic.twitter.com/GD3fzmn3EU — Aaron Sankin (@ASankin) February 21, 2017

I really thought this sketch would not result in a nightmare, but #edges2cats @christophrhesse pic.twitter.com/98FLAvwS0w — Elishka (@aliciawxw) February 22, 2017

Hesse is quick to admit some of the images might look “especially creepy”.

He writes: “I think because it’s easier to notice when an animal looks wrong, especially around the eyes.

“The auto-detected edges are not very good and in many cases didn’t detect the cat’s eyes, making it a bit worse for training the image translation model.”

If drawing cats is not your forte, then you can have a go at Hesse’s other projects such as edges2shoes, which is trained on a database of 50k shoe pictures, or edges2handbags, which is trained on a database of 137k handbag pictures.