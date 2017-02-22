This doodle generator will turn your cute cat sketches into terrifying nightmares
Machine learning is probably one of the most sophisticated and cutting-edge areas of research in the 21st century, but it appears the same technology can be used to turn your doodles into terrifying cat art.
Using Google’s open-source machine-learning project called Tensorflow, artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Christopher Hesse has created edges2cats, where you draw your doodle in the generator and it is filled with the image of a real cat.
Basically, the algorithm is meant to use image-to-image translation, where you create a nice line-drawing of a cat and then a real one is generated as the output as it identifies a cat from a database of 2,000 photos that’s suited to your shape.
It’s meant to work like this:
Image-to-Image Tensorflow Demo https://t.co/KUdUPA1IXx pic.twitter.com/1QQPyGlo1F— Christopher Hesse (@christophrhesse) February 19, 2017
Impressive right?
Except not all of us are artists…
this site automatically makes fully-rendered cats from your awful drawings https://t.co/DiX3PZbcOV pic.twitter.com/6CPAlKlNjw— nina matsumoto (@spacecoyotl) February 22, 2017
I shouldn't have done this. I'm sorry... #edges2cats https://t.co/UI93j6VyeT pic.twitter.com/u15ozB1iEM— Arayna Hourglass (@AraynaHG) February 22, 2017
Ahh, its all so terrifying! #edge2cats pic.twitter.com/UMkKOMXyCU— Josiah Tull (@josiahtull) February 22, 2017
Wow. You can draw a picture and this website will turn it into a cat! https://t.co/0OCNJ8D44z pic.twitter.com/GD3fzmn3EU— Aaron Sankin (@ASankin) February 21, 2017
I really thought this sketch would not result in a nightmare, but #edges2cats @christophrhesse pic.twitter.com/98FLAvwS0w— Elishka (@aliciawxw) February 22, 2017
i animated a cat (badly) and shoved it into https://t.co/uCxi8jlKy8 to make it even more catty#pix2pix #edge2cats #NeuralNetworks #cat pic.twitter.com/MPoMNWaCBF— Calamity Ori-Warui (@oleivarrudi) February 22, 2017
please sdont do this to me??? #edge2cats #edges2cats pic.twitter.com/JQdc2L8xmk— GREAT FLAMING EYEBRO (@becc_art) February 22, 2017
Cat generator using GANs and #pix2pix : #edge2cats https://t.co/Veo1BrNzkt pic.twitter.com/VZrevfVS3U— Jean-Marc Guerin (@JeanMarcGuerin) February 22, 2017
Hesse is quick to admit some of the images might look “especially creepy”.
He writes: “I think because it’s easier to notice when an animal looks wrong, especially around the eyes.
“The auto-detected edges are not very good and in many cases didn’t detect the cat’s eyes, making it a bit worse for training the image translation model.”
If drawing cats is not your forte, then you can have a go at Hesse’s other projects such as edges2shoes, which is trained on a database of 50k shoe pictures, or edges2handbags, which is trained on a database of 137k handbag pictures.
