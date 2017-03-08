This app lets you speak to and take selfies with your dead relatives

It sounds like something out of an episode of Black Mirror, but a new app is bringing your dead friends and relatives back to life…at least digitally.

The With Me app creates 3D, lifelike avatars of dead loved ones, giving you the chance to interact with them beyond the grave. You’ll have the opportunity to speak to these avatars and even take selfies with them – how 2k17 is that?

(Elrois)

The app has been developed by South Korean company Elrois, and Eunjin Lim sums up the app: “We scan real people and make it into a 3D photo-realistic avatar embedded with artificial intelligence.”

However, you have to be prepared if you want to use this service. People have to go to a 3D booth to be scanned while still alive in order for them to be recreated after they pass on.

Apparently we’re not the first to think that this technology is reminiscent of Black Mirror – but Lim says that they had never even heard of the show as it is not popular in Korea.

(Elrois)

As you can imagine, Elrois has hit headlines because of this idea of speaking to a relative from beyond the grave, but Lim says that it is not just for the dead. It was designed for when you want to take a picture to remember a moment, but the person you want isn’t there – avatars could be friends who live far away or celebrities.

Lim also thinks that a 3D photo-realistic avatar that can interact with the user is a way that technology can help people “to overcome their wounded heart”.