These five robots will draw a portrait of you in different styles
22/02/2017 - 14:02:19Back to Business Home
An art installation in Berlin is using five robots to draw portraits of models in different styles.
The installation by French artist Patrick Tresset is called Five Robots Named Paul – who wouldn’t want to visit that?
A model sits in front of the robots, which draw their face from different angles, creating five different portraits using cameras and facial recognition technology.
You can catch the five Pauls at the Dixit Algorizmi gallery until April.
Join the conversation - comment here