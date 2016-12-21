There's a new extension that will fact check Donald Trump's tweets
Ever read a Donald J Trump tweet and thought “surely, that can’t be true”? Well now you can check its legitimacy with a new extension.
The Washington Post has announced the new bit of kit for both Chrome and Firefox which can offer readers some much needed context and call-outs on what the US president-elect types.
On Monday, they wrote on their site: “We made a tool that slips a bit more context into Trump’s tweets.
“It’s still in the early stages, but our goal is to provide additional context where needed for Trump’s tweets moving forward (and a few golden oldies).”
We downloaded the extension to see what happened, and look! Turns out not everything he says is golden!
The fact checker will either deem the tweet incorrect, note when there is important context missing, or will give a ‘just so you know’ fact.
The extension will work on anything Trump has posted from November 29 onwards.
The Washington Post added: “It takes a little while for the extension to update, so we’ll try to stay up to speed on fact-checking what Trump is tweeting, but it may take a few minutes. This is a work in progress, so don’t hesitate to offer feedback and thoughts.”
Imagine if this was around pre-election?
