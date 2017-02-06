The world's first 3D-printed bridge is ready for you to walk across

We’ve heard about 3D printers being used for things like shoes, drones and even body parts.

But bridges, that we can actually walk across? That’s taking things to a whole new level.

Head over to Madrid and visit the urban park Castilla La Mancha, and you’ll find a 12-metre long, 1.75-metre wide footbridge that was printed in micro-reinforced concrete.

FYI, the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) was behind the design, and it’s the first time the technology has been used for a bridge.

And while the pedestrian crossing was first unveiled on December 14, now people can actually meander across it, taking in views of the park while doing so (unless you’re too busy freaking out about the fact you’re walking on something that was made by a 3D printer, that is).

Paisajes que nos dan los buenos días!! #felizlunes #puente #impreso3D #alcobendas @ayuntamiento_de_alcobendas #blogger #life #work A photo posted by Trendy Girls 10 (@trendygirls10) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:57pm PST

The bridge isn’t very high up, though – if that makes things any better. And, the IAAC says it’s also very environmentally friendly.

That’s because it was developed through parametric design, which means the amount of waste was minimised by recycling the raw material during manufacture.

And you know what? We think it looks pretty awesome.